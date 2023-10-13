Dayton police crusier involved in crash, injuries reported

DAYTON — A Dayton police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis is on the scene working to learn more, we’ll have live coverage starting at News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to a crash at the intersection of South Robert Drive and West Third Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The crash involved three cars, including a Dayton police cruiser, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that minor injuries have been reported.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

It is not known at this time if one of those was a Dayton officer.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





