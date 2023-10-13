UPDATE: Ambers from garage fire spread, starting additional fires in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:37 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on the scene of the fire say it started in a detached garage in an alley behind E. Third Street.

Our team saw ambers from the garage fire spread and start two additional fires on nearby buildings.

Police and firefighters on the scene have east and west of the 3100 block of E. Third Street shut down.

INITIAL REPORT:

Black smoke was sent into the air as a garage fire spread in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 3100 block of East Third Street to reports of a fire, according to Dayton Fire Department on social media.

Crews on the scene reported a garage fire that was spreading to nearby structures, according to the social media post.

Photos from iWitness 7 viewers show heavy black smoke in the air.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information is available.

