UPDATE: Deputy shot, investigation ongoing in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:53 a.m.:

Law enforcement in Shelby County are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is at the scene and confirmed that a deputy was shot and taken to an area hospital. A deputy on the scene told Campbell that they believed the deputy’s injuries were non-life threatening.

It is currently unknown if anyone else was injured.

Deputies also have one person in custody, according to our team on the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large law enforcement investigation is currently underway in Shelby County.

Deputies were called out to Comanche Drive, southwest of the Sidney city limits, around 9:54 a.m., according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that deputies were on the scene and that an active investigation was being conducted.

No additional information about what prompted the call to the scene or what’s happened since then has been able to be confirmed by dispatch.

