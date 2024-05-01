Investigation into crash that killed 4 people near Dayton airport ongoing, state troopers say

DAYTON — It’s been one month since four people were killed in a crash near Dayton International Airport and investigators are still looking into the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive on April 1.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead, 2 injured after car driving away from crash is involved in 2nd crash

A Chrysler Pacifica was hit by a Volvo, driven by 26-year-old Clayton Hughes. As News Center 7 previously reported, Hughes allegedly rear-ended a Nissan on eastbound Interstate 70 and failed to stop.

The driver of the Nissan, 60-year-old James Skipper, followed Hughes after that while continuing to give information to dispatchers before the deadly crash.

The driver of the Pacifica, 77-year-old Larry Edwards, and three of his passengers —Stephen Cassel, 72, Richard Coatney, 77, and Richard Turnbull, 66 — died on the scene.

Edward’s fourth passenger was seriously injured in the crash.

News Center 7 reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol this week to get an update on the investigation and if charges will be filed. They confirmed the case was still open and that they were working through search warrants and crash reconstruction to possibly produce more evidence.

>> PHOTOS: 4 dead, 2 injured after crash near Dayton International Airport

State troopers plan to meet with prosecutors for a presentation of charges once their investigation is complete.

News Center 7 also reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office about the case.

“Our office is aware that this case is under active investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. However, it has not yet been presented to our office for consideration of charges,” a spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office said.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group