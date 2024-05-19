Firefighters on scene of structure fire in Xenia

XENIA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Xenia Sunday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Eden Roc Drive in Xenia on reports of a structure fire.

A Greene County Dispatcher confirmed that crews are actively working on the scene working on the fire.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

