Police identify 18-year-old killed in shooting near southern Ohio High School

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police identified the 18-year-old who was killed in an early morning shooting near a High school.

Around 3:45 Saturday morning, police responded to Dana Ave and Madison Rd near Withrow High School, our news partners at WCPO-9 reported.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found 18-year-old Lamon Wiggins shot.

Wiggins was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Wiggins graduated from Withrow High School on Friday, May 17.

Cincinnati Public Schools released a statement Saturday saying the district’s Crisis Response Team will be at Withrow on Monday for support.

>> School district in southern Ohio mourns death of second student in one week

“Cincinnati Public Schools mourns the death of Withrow University High School graduate, Lamon Wiggins,” the district said. “We recognize this tragic event and our sympathy and support remains with the family, friends and school community.”

Police said there “was some kind of event in the parking lot” involving around 50 kids at the time of the shooting.

A resident near the scene said the shooting woke him up, and he found a bullet hole through his front door. The bullet was lodged into his back wall. >>

Nearby Ring Camera footage from a home along Larkspur Ave captured the sound of more than 25 gunshots in less than 30 seconds around the time of the shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.





©2024 Cox Media Group