2 dead, 2 hurt after home explodes in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO — Two people are dead and two more were hurt after a home explosion in Ohio early Thursday morning.

>>Search for male reported missing in Great Miami River at Dayton to resume Friday

Firefighters were dispatched to County Road K and County Road 12 near Wauseon around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Fulton County, according to Toledo TV stations WTOL and WTVG.

A father and daughter died after the explosion.

A mother and son are hospitalized with injuries, WTVG reports.

Video and pictures showed lots of smoke and debris after the explosion.

Pieces of the home were spread across the front yard and an excavator was brought out to help dig through the debris, WTOL reports.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group