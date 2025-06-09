‘One more is too many;’ Family remembers woman killed in motorcycle crash

TIPP CITY — Friends and family gathered for a funeral Sunday for a woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash a week ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Katherine Dailey meant a lot to the local biker community.

TRENDING STORIES:

“She touched a lot of people’s lives. She was my sister and she was my friend. She was fantastic,” Linda Cook, Dailey’s sister, said.

A procession of bikers took to the streets in Tipp City, leading the charge was Kat Dailey’s husband, Brian Dailey.

Brian says they never missed a chance to let each other know how much they meant.

“Not just I love you, but I’m in love with you,” Brian said. “Tell your loved ones you love them now, and you know tomorrow’s not promised.”

Katherine was driving down Eaton Gettysburg Road Tuesday afternoon when, according to troopers, she hit the back of a truck. She passed before she made it to the hospital.

Brian says it’s hard to wrap his mind around it all.

“She tragically lost her life that day because somebody wasn’t paying attention,” Brian said.

In the past year, there have been over 820 motorcycle crashes across Ohio. Katherine’s makes the fifth motorcycle crash in Preble County.

“There’s 820 families just like my family right now, and I don’t want anyone to have to go through, one more is too many,” Brian said.

The family set up a tribute for Katherine at their home. They say she had a heart of gold.

“You never left our house hungry. If you did, it was your own fault,” Brian said. “She didn’t have any room in her heart for hate, it was love.”

Brian had a message for all drivers.

“Stop driving distracted, get off your cell phones, turn off the radio,” Brian said. “It’s not that important. It’ll be there when you get home.”

The Dailey family is in contact with the Ohio State Highway Patrol about the investigation. Both the family and OSHP are urging drivers to look out for motorcyclists on the road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group