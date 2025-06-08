Local nature preserve announces emergency partial closure due to storm damage

YELLOW SPRINGS, Greene County — The Glen Helen Nature Preserve announced an emergency partial closure following a strong storm Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The nature preserve posted to social media that the 405 Cory Street entrance is closed until further notice.

Those heading out to the nature preserve are asked to use the Cascades parking lot at 1075 State Route 343.

Glen Helen staff said this storm was “unlike any we’ve seen in years.”

The storm ripped the boardwalk apart and caused a large tree to fall on the bridge, according to the post.

It also disrupted the wildlife throughout the nature preserve, like the beavers.

“Our resident beavers who are those our devoted and humble engineers of the forest—were uprooted and flooded from their home, now seeking refuge after a night of chaos," the post said.

The road to the Outdoor Education Center is temporarily closed due to a downed tree.

The staff said they are now facing one of their largest restoration efforts.

Those interested in donating to help restore the nature preserve can click here.

The staff is also looking for community members willing to volunteer their time to help rebuild and repair.

