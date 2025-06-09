Man dead after shooting at billiards hall in Ohio

WHITEHALL — A man is dead after a shooting at a billiards hall in Ohio on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to Players Family Billiards in Whitehall near Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man shot.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he died.

The victim has been identified as Corey Divers, WBNS reported.

The shoot remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group