Man dead after shooting at billiards hall in Ohio

WHITEHALL — A man is dead after a shooting at a billiards hall in Ohio on Friday.
Officers responded to Players Family Billiards in Whitehall near Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.
When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man shot.
Medics transported him to a hospital, where he died.
The victim has been identified as Corey Divers, WBNS reported.
The shoot remains under investigation.
