37-year-old woman dies from injuries after head-on crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman has died from her injuries after a crash in Logan County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, state troopers were called to the crash on June 4 on state Route 117 in Huntsville in Logan County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ephantus Osoro, 33, was driving behind a Tesla in a Volkswagen Taos.

Osoro was following too close and hit the Tesla in the back, according to troopers.

Osoro then traveled left of the centerline and crashed into a Kia Soul traveling northbound, head-on.

The Kia was driven by 37-year-old Ashley Thomas, who was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

She died from those injuries on June 7, according to troopers.

The driver of the Tesla was not hurt.

Osoro was flown by MedFlight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for serious injuries.

Troopers have not provided an updated condition for Osoro or whether he faces any charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group