Invasive stinging insect that could cause death spotted in Ohio

OHIO — An invasive stinging insect that could cause death has been spotted in Ohio, according to the site antmaps.org.

The Asian needle ant is a stinging insect native to China, Japan, and the Koreas.

Experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service said the insect has been in the country since 1932 but has continued to spread and can be found in more than a dozen states.

The antmaps.org site reports that there have been four total records of the ant across Ohio. The specific locations weren’t immediately available.

The ants are small, about .2 inches in length, and have a shiny dark brown to black color. The end of their antennas and legs are a lighter orange-brown color.

They typically live in undisturbed forest areas, nesting under logs, stones, and leaf litter. However, they can also live near homes and businesses under pavers, mulch and other objects, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Experts said the ants aren’t “terribly aggressive” but their stings are painful and can affect people in different ways.

Some may have a life-threatening allergic reaction the sting, called anaphylaxis.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include, but are not limited to:

Skin reactions like hives, itching and flushed skin

Airway constriction, trouble breathing and wheezing

Low blood pressure

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Dizziness or fainting

Weak and rapid pulse

Those who believe they are having an allergic reaction from an Asian needle ant sting should seek immediate medical attention, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Researchers are still working to determine the impact the invasive insect has on the environment and people.

