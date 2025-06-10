1 dead, at least 2 others hurt after homemade fireworks cause explosion at Ohio home

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead and two others are hurt after homemade fireworks reportedly caused an explosion at a home in Trumbull County over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The explosion occurred at a home in the 500 block of East Montrose Street in Liberty Township before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Liberty Township firefighters found heavy damage when they arrived on scene, but they couldn’t find what caused the explosion.

A report from the fire department states that crews found three victims and one was stilled trapped inside the house.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the house and medics took them to the hospital.

Justin Braun, 34, died in the explosion and a 28-year-old and 4-year-old were hospitalized with critical injuries, WOIO-19 reported.

The fire department said a woman took herself to an area with injuries related to the explosion.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office told WOIO-19 that the occupants made homemade fireworks inside, which possibly caused the explosion.

WOIO-19 obtained the following statement from the State Fire Marshal Office:

<i>The Ohio State Fire Marshal urges everyone to not try to make homemade fireworks or tamper with fireworks they have purchased. This incident is a tragic reminder of how dangerous this can be. The chemical mixtures and materials used in fireworks are extremely volatile and dangerous. When it comes to manufacturing fireworks, its best to leave it to the professionals.</i> — Jarrod Clay, Public Information Officer at the Ohio Department of Commerce

