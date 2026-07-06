State patrol sees 18 deaths in Fourth of July weekend crashes

OHIO — 18 people died as a result of crashes in Ohio over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The state patrol’s reporting period started on July 2 at midnight and ended on July 5 at 11:59 p.m.

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Preliminary data notes that in eight of the deadly crashes where seat belts were available, three were not used.

Five deadly crashes involved a motorcycle, and three riders weren’t wearing helmets, according to OSHP.

During the reporting period, troopers investigated approximately 575 crashes, 18 of which were deadly

Troopers issued 1,722 distracted driving citations, cited 2,195 drivers for safety belt violations, and removed 387 impaired drivers from roadways across the state, according to OSHP.

Drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired or reckless drivers and drug activity.

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