Flags ordered at half-staff honoring fallen Ohio officer

RITTMAN — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S American Flags and the state of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the officer who was killed on Monday morning.

Flags in Wayne County, the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Sgt. Scott Ries’ funeral, according to a spokesperson.

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News Center 7 previously reported that four people are dead, including a police officer, a suspect, and a mother and daughter, after a shooting in northeast Ohio overnight into Monday morning.

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Ries was a 10-year veteran of the Rittman Police Department.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio may fly flags at half-staff at their discretion during the same period.

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