Intoxicated man cited after being hit by train in Troy, police say

TROY — A man was cited after he was struck by a CSX train in Miami County over the weekend, according to a Troy Police Department press release.

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The incident happened along the CSX railroad tracks near E Main Street in Troy after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

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Investigators determined that 42-year-old Jeremy Fast had been drinking alcohol with a group behind 225 E Main Street, which is adjacent to the railroad tracks.

“As a train approached, Fast stood dangerously close to the tracks, waved at the locomotive, and repeatedly pumped his arms in an apparent attempt to encourage the engineer to sound the train’s horn,” Troy police said.

Fast was hit by the train and knocked away from the tracks.

Medics took Fast to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was treated and released by July 5.

After the collision, the train made an emergency stop and temporarily blocked all of the railroad crossings in the city.

Fast has been cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

As previously reported, the train’s crew was not injured in this collision.

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