Man, teenager charged in shooting that left 16-year-old with ‘life-altering’ injuries

TROY — A man is behind bars and a teenager is facing charges for a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries in Troy.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Locust Lane on April 7.

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Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

On June 29, Troy police arrested Natus R. Francis, 20, of Troy, in connection with the shooting.

Francis has been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking in drugs and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Troy police.

Miami County Municipal Court records show that Francis pleaded not guilty to his charges on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 7.

Natus Francis (Miami County Jail)

On June 30, the juvenile court decided that Carter A. Miller, 17, of Troy, can be charged as an adult for his alleged role in the shooting.

Miller is facing two counts each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. He’s also been charged with one count each of underage purchase of a firearm, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Court records for Miller, or a mugshot, weren’t immediately available.

The victim of this shooting survived, but remains in a care facility with significant, life-altering injuries, according to the Troy Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

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