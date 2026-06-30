Serious crash reported along Vandalia road

VANDALIA — Authorities are responding to reports of a serious crash in Vandalia on Tuesday.

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The single car crash was reported in the 9000 block of Dog Leg Road just after 4 p.m., a Vandalia police dispatcher confirmed.

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Initial reports indicate that one person was ejected and one person is trapped in the crash, the dispatcher added.

It is unclear how serious any injuries are in this crash.

News Center 7 is heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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