Roof of abandoned house partially collapses after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — The roof of an abandoned house partially collapsed after a fire in Dayton over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The call came in at 11:17 p.m. to the 40 block of Melwood Avenue on July 4, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story abandoned house fully involved, with fire coming from the roof, according to fire officials.

Crews were unable to enter the structure due to its condition. Instead, crews focused on a nearby structure that the fire had spread to.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and complete searches of the neighboring structure.

Mast streams were used to control the fire in the main structure.

A partial roof collapse occurred in the back, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported. The fire occurred while crews were battling a two-alarm fire on Ardmore Ave.

A woman notified 911 dispatchers about the fire on Saturday.

“Do you know if anybody is inside?” asked the dispatcher.

“It’s abandoned,” the caller answered.

“It’s abandoned. Okay,” the dispatcher responded.

“There’s people who live next door,” the caller said. “In the house next door to it, though.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Investigations at 937-333-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]