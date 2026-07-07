2 local men formally charged for possession of child pornography

Two men were indicted on multiple counts of child pornography charges in Montgomery County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Dayton Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Willie Granados had Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his Kik account.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Much needed rain returning to the Valley
- 1 person in custody after SWAT standoff in Harrison Township
- 21-year-old killed in Centerville motorcycle crash identified
As police investigated, they learned that Derick Lawson also had CSAM on his phone.
Granados and Lawson were in a relationship at the time, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Granados was indicted for 12 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor and 10 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.
Lawson was indicted for six counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.
Granados and Lawson are not in custody at this time, but a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
They are both set to be arraigned on July 21.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]