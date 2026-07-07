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2 local men formally charged for possession of child pornography

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Child Porn Charges Dayton Mugshots of Willie Granados (left) and Derick Lawson (right) from previous arrests. (Montgomery County Jail)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

Two men were indicted on multiple counts of child pornography charges in Montgomery County.

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According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Dayton Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Willie Granados had Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his Kik account.

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As police investigated, they learned that Derick Lawson also had CSAM on his phone.

Granados and Lawson were in a relationship at the time, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Granados was indicted for 12 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor and 10 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Lawson was indicted for six counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Granados and Lawson are not in custody at this time, but a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

They are both set to be arraigned on July 21.

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