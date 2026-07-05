Crews battling fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton that started late Saturday night.
The call came in at 11:17 p.m. to the 40 block of Melwood Avenue, according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatcher.
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No injuries have been reported at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire.
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