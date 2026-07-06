Firefighter hurt, 3 homes damaged in large Dayton fire

DAYTON — One firefighter was injured while battling a massive fire that damaged three homes in Dayton over the weekend.

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The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Ardmore Avenue on Saturday.

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A 911 caller told dispatchers about a “big fire” that was at one of the homes.

“Get somebody out here fast,” the 911 caller said. “It’s going up fast in flames.”

The fire spread to two neighboring homes, prompting a second alarm to be called, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

“The main fire building experienced a significant collapse,” the department said in a statement.

No residents were injured in the fire, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire remains under investigation, and an estimate of the damages is pending.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Dayton Fire Investigators at (937) 333-TIPS (8477).

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