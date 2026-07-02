Officer released from hospital after being struck by ATV

SPRINGFIELD — Police have released additional information after an officer was hurt when hit by an ATV in Springfield on Wednesday.

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An officer was in the 1300 block of North Belmont Avenue around 6:10 p.m., investigating reports of shots fired, when they tried to stop and make contact with two people driving ATVs.

As the officer approached one of the ATV drivers, they accelerated forward, hitting the officer, according to a city spokesperson Thursday.

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“These calls are always very serious and taken very seriously. Obviously, we understand this is a very dangerous situation, and we wanna make sure we’re very thorough and very diligent in our operations and our investigation,” Springfield Police Chief Alison Elliott said.

The driver then took off, traveling south.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police did not say if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685 or can submit tips to SPDTip@springfieldohio.gov.

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