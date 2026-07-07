‘He’s devastated another family;’ Sister of woman killed in semi-truck speaks out

PREBLE COUNTY — Family members are speaking out after Shanae Robinson was killed in a semi-truck near the Ohio-Indiana border.

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As previously reported, a grand jury indicted LaDavid Shaw in connection with Shanae’s death.

Shanae’s family said it’s just the start of their journey for justice.

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The family will say their final goodbyes next Friday when Shanae will be laid to rest.

While her family is preparing for her funeral, the man accused of killing her is inside a cell at the Preble County Jail on a $1 million bond.

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“My younger sister, the sister I begged my mom for, I treated her like my baby. Definitely took care of her as though she were mine,” Shaneice Robinson, Shanae’s sister, said.

Shaneice said her sister’s smile brought joy to anyone who laid eyes on her.

Growing up in Indianapolis, they went on adventures together and carried on a family hobby.

“She loved roller skating; she and I actually roller skated quite often together. We’re second-generation skaters, so my mom and my uncles and everyone,” Shaneice said.

Shaneice will never see her sister again.

The 36-year-old was found in a semi-truck that crashed near the Ohio-Indiana border last month.

Shaw was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

Court records said he confessed to deputies at the scene.

He claimed he killed Robinson because she wouldn’t stop talking.

“There’s not anything anyone should ever be able to say to you that will make you put your hands around their neck until they stop breathing,” she said.

Robinson’s family knew she was seeing a new man and was accompanying him while trucking.

But Shaneice is not looking forward to seeing the man who’s accused of killing her sister and has a violent criminal record.

“Ruined his second chance. They gave him another chance to be outside and be a productive citizen. And here we are again. He’s devastated another family,” Shaneice said.

Shaw was sentenced on March 7, 2008, to 20 years for manslaughter, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was released on earned release supervision on Feb. 24, 2017, and currently has no probation to follow, state prison officials in Mississippi told News Center 7.

Court records indicate that Shaw will be arraigned on his charges on July 8.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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