Man charged after allegedly hitting 3 people with car

VANDALIA — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit three people with his car.

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Eric Ray Morris was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on three counts of aggravated assault.

On April 10, Morris allegedly got into an argument at the Speedway on East National Road in Vandalia, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The argument was verbal until prosecutors said Morris drove his vehicle toward the victims, running over the foot of the other driver and hitting two other people.

He is not in jail and is due next in court on July 21.

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