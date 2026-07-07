New law creates safety zone for first responders, harsher penalties for obstruction

OHIO — People will now face harsher penalties for obstructing, harassing, or impeding the work of first responders.

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Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 20 into law on Tuesday.

The legislation aims to create a safer environment for victims or patients and for the first responders who show up to help.

It creates the criminal offense of harassing a first responder.

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It elevates obstructing official business to a first-degree misdemeanor and establishes a 15-foot safety zone around active emergencies.

If, after a warning, someone breaks that 15-foot bubble, the law calls for people to be arrested.

They would face a first-degree misdemeanor charge of obstruction of official business.

If your actions put the responder in danger of physical harm, it is upgraded to a fourth-degree felony.

The law will become officially enforceable in October 2026.

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