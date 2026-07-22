NWS confirms tornado touched down in southwest Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in southwest Ohio on Tuesday.

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The NWS office in Wilmington said a tornado touched down in Pierce Township, in Clermont County.

The strength and exact distance of the tornado have not been released at this time.

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A final assessment of the damage, including survey results, is expected to be complete in the coming days.

Our media partner, WCPO-9, shared video of a Pierce Township home that was damaged in the storm.

We are working to learn if the tornado caused that damage.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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