NWS confirms tornado touched down in southwest Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in southwest Ohio on Tuesday.
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The NWS office in Wilmington said a tornado touched down in Pierce Township, in Clermont County.
The strength and exact distance of the tornado have not been released at this time.
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A final assessment of the damage, including survey results, is expected to be complete in the coming days.
Our media partner, WCPO-9, shared video of a Pierce Township home that was damaged in the storm.
We are working to learn if the tornado caused that damage.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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