Man arrested after 10-year-old’s 4-H project set on fire

EATON — A man accused of setting fire to a girl’s chicken coop is behind bars tonight.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire nearly destroyed a 10-year-old’s first 4-H project just weeks before the county fair.

Eaton police announced Tuesday that they, along with a SWAT team, arrested 26-year-old Benjamin Heggs.

Police said they worked with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to find Heggs.

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Carlee Watson, 10, and her father Scott Watson are thankful the suspect is in jail.

“That is really good, and I guess it kind of makes me feel better now that the person’s not out,” Carlee said.

“Arson investigator called me this morning to tell me that we could feel safe that they got him, so I’m real thankful to them,” Scott said.

Scott said he has seen Heggs around but did not know him.

Heggs is expected to be formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court and remains in the Preble County Jail.

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