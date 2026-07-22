Propane torch, guns found at home of man accused of chicken coop arson

EATON — A propane torch, several guns and hallucinogenic mushrooms were just some of the items investigators said they found in the home of a man accused of setting a child’s chicken coop on fire.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation was launched after video captured a man setting fire to 10-year-old Carlee Watson’s chicken coop on July 19.

The coop was Watson’s 4-H project.

The video shows a man setting fire to a tarp covering the coop, then running away.

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The family told police they had been made aware of a complaint a few months earlier when they accidentally purchased a rooster rather than a chicken.

Neighbors were shown the video and identified the man as 26-year-old Benjamin Heggs, according to Eaton Municipal Court documents.

Investigators got a warrant and searched Heggs’ home on July 20.

Inside, “a propane torch was located next to a can of Coors Light on Heggs’ gaming table,” according to court documents.

Investigators said a loaded semi-automatic gun with the hammer cocked and a round in the chamber was lying on a couch.

Five other guns were also found in the home, including an AR-15.

Psilocybin mushrooms were also found in a bedroom, court documents allege.

Heggs is facing charges of arson, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, attempted cruelty to animals, criminal damaging and criminal trespass.

Carlee and her father Scott Watson are thankful the suspect is in jail.

“That is really good, and I guess it kind of makes me feel better now that the person’s not out,” Carlee said.

“Arson investigator called me this morning to tell me that we could feel safe that they got him, so I’m real thankful to them,” Scott said.

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