Trial to move forward for driver accused of causing crash that killed 4 near Dayton airport

DAYTON — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed four people near Dayton International Airport is set to go to trial next month.

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Clayton Hughes appeared in court in connection with a case News Center 7’s John Bedell has been following since 2024.

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His defense team talked to the judge after asking her to postpone Hughes’ upcoming trial

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“Yes, Judge. The motion to continue had referenced a few things,” Clayton Hughes’ defense lawyer, Eric Eckes, said.

The defense said that included the availability of one of the experts they want to testify, due to her recent cancer diagnosis and starting chemotherapy.

“I would really like to try to get this matter resolved,” Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Elizabeth Ellis said.

The judge said they could make an accommodation for her to testify remotely and denied the defense’s request to move next month’s trial date. Prosecutors also objected to this motion.

“This has been a long process for everyone, and I’d really like to go forward so everyone can begin the healing process,” Ellis said.

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News Center 7 was at the crash at the Dayton airport in April 2024.

State troopers said Hughes was drunk when he rear-ended a pickup truck on Interstate 70 but kept going.

The driver followed Hughes as he exited I-70 onto Airport Access Road.

Prosecutors said Hughes reached speeds near 90 at one point. He was also said to be speeding when he T-boned a van at an intersection on Dayton airport property.

The crash killed four men inside the van and injured a fifth person inside the other car.

The victims were all working for Enterprise and on the clock for the car rental company on airport grounds when the crash happened.

Hughes is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, vehicular assault, and failure to stop after an accident.

After several psychological evaluations, the court has ruled that he is competent to stand trial.

He’s pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The court has set aside at least two weeks for Hughes’ jury trial. Right now, it’s scheduled to start August 17.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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