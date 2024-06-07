$10M lawsuit filed on behalf of man killed in crash near Dayton airport

DAYTON — A $10 million lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a victim of a deadly crash near the Dayton International Airport.

The crash happened along Airport Access Road at Boeing Drive on April 1.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the wife of Richard Turnbull. He was a passenger and one of four people in the same vehicle who died in the crash. The suit claims they were hit at the intersection by a man going over the speed limit and driving under the influence.

