$10M lawsuit filed on behalf of man killed in crash near Dayton airport

DAYTON — A $10 million lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a victim of a deadly crash near the Dayton International Airport.
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will have what he’s learned about the claims and the ongoing investigation LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of man killed in crash near Dayton airport files wrongful death suit; seeks at least $10M
The crash happened along Airport Access Road at Boeing Drive on April 1.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the wife of Richard Turnbull. He was a passenger and one of four people in the same vehicle who died in the crash. The suit claims they were hit at the intersection by a man going over the speed limit and driving under the influence.
We will continue updating this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group