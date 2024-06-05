Family of man killed in crash near Dayton airport files wrongful death suit; seeks at least $10M

DAYTON — The family of a man who was killed in a crash near Dayton International Airport in April has sued the man accused of causing the crash and the company that owned his car.

Richard Turnbull’s family is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and at least $25,000 punitive damages from Clayton Hughes and Benchmar Industrial Inc, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on April 22.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Turnbull was one of four people killed in a crash on April 1 near Dayton International Airport.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 dead, 2 injured after car driving away from crash is involved in 2nd crash

An investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a Volvo driven by Clayton Hughes, 26, hit a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Larry Edwards, 77, that was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection.

Edwards and three people in his car —Stephen Cassel, 72, Richard Coatney, 77, and Turnbull, 66 — died on the scene from their injuries.

Hughes’ blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .224, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Criminal charges have not been filed against Hughes.

The lawsuit alleges Benchmark Industrial Inc., who owned Hughes’ car, “negligently entrusted the vehicle” to an “incompetent driver.”

It also alleges Hughes’ actions were “willful, wanton and reckless.”

In a request to reschedule a hearing, it is stated that the families of the others involved in the crash have sought counsel and may also file suit.

But it is unclear when these other suits will be filed, the court document states.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.





