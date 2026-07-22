‘Feels like a nightmare;’ Local prosecutors now investigating financial loss from Facebook group

DAYTON — Prosecutors in Montgomery County are now investigating as more women file complaints with them and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, claiming to have lost thousands of dollars to a Facebook group.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

I-Team Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz went back out to the home associated with the group today. He’ll show what happened there tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s I-Team first reported on the group Women Who Want It All earlier this month. More than 30 women had filed complaints to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Since then, that number has now grown to nearly 60.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: 30+ women file complaints with AG over financial loss from ‘Women Who Want It All’ group

The women say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars to the women’s empowerment group.

“Every day it feels like a nightmare,” Lakeena Tennon said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]