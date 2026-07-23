Bomb squad responds after device found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The Dayton Bomb Squad is on the scene of a suspicious device found in a Dayton neighborhood.
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Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a device found near N. Garfield and Springfield streets Thursday morning.
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It was initially reported to dispatchers as a possible military mortar.
News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. They report seeing Dayton police and fire, as well as the Dayton Bomb Squad, at the scene.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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