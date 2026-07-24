42-year-old man killed in overnight shooting; 27-year-old man arrested

DAYTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Dayton overnight on Friday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have the latest on the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened around 12:03 a.m. in the 100 block of Central Avenue.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a male told a dispatcher that he heard at least eight shots.

A second caller told dispatchers she saw someone lying on the ground, noting that he wasn’t breathing.

In an update, Dayton Police Sergeant Jon Sopczak said responding officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Despite officers providing first aid, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

His identity is pending notification of his next of kin.

Detectives began investigating and gathered information on a possible suspect. That led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Sopczak confirmed.

While police did not identify the suspect, 27-year-old Jamont Mathews was arrested by Dayton Police and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder. Charges against Mathews have not been filed at the time of this report.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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