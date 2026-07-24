Man formally charged in 2025 crash that killed state trooper

MAHONING COUNTY — A man has been arrested and formally charged in connection with a 2025 crash that killed an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper and seriously injured another person.

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Ryan Rach, 36, of Canfield, was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced on Friday.

Ryan Rach (Mahoning County Jail)

Since a law enforcement officer died in the crash, Rach faces a mandatory five-year sentence specification on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge if convicted.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Trooper Nicholas Cayton, 40, responded to State Route 11 for reports of a semi stopped in the right lane on Oct. 16.

While on scene, Cayton was sitting in his marked cruiser with his emergency overhead lights activated when a Mack truck, driven by Rach, crashed into the back of his cruiser.

The cruiser went into the back of the semi, also hitting the semi driver, who was standing outside his vehicle.

Cayton, who has served with OSHP since 2012, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi driver was flown to a local hospital and survived his injuries.

Rach was not hurt.

An investigation determined Rach was allegedly distracted and using his cell phone before the crash.

Rach remains booked in the Mahoning County Jail.

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