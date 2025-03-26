Police presence after reported shots fired near Trotwood sports bar

TROTWOOD — Several officers responded after reports of shots fired near a local sports bar Wednesday.
Trotwood officers were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. to Arena Sports Bar on Salem Avenue on reports of shots fired.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant told News Center 7 officers were investigating, and a female was secured.
Photos from the scene show the area surrounded by yellow caution tape.
