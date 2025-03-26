Police increasing presence at local school after ‘incident’ involving 11-year-old student

FAIRBORN — A police department is increasing its presence at a local intermediate school after an “incident” involving a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairborn Police Department posted on social media that they were aware of an “incident” involving an 11-year-old student at Fairborn Intermediate School.

TRENDING STORIES:

Everyone involved has been contacted and the school is handling the situation, according to police.

Details have been sent to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Additional officers will be at the intermediate school “to alleviate any concerns.”

“The care and wellbeing of our students will always be our top priority,” the department said.

Fairborn City Schools released a statement regarding the “incident” Tuesday evening.

The Fairborn City School District prioritizes the safety of our students and staff and we have taken steps and will continue to take steps to address a recent threat made by a student. Your students are safe to attend school on Wednesday, March 26th. Questions can be directed to our Director of Safety and Security, Bill Titley. — Fairborn City Schools spokesperson

News Center 7 is working to learn additional details about the incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group