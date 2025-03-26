Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing over $1,100 in goods

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

Beavercreek Police are searching for two men accused of stealing over $1,100 worth of merchandise at Dicks House of Spot, according to a social media post.

The theft happened on Sunday, March 23, at 12:22 p.m.

The men “entered the store and selected $1,105.84 worth of merchandise,” the department said in a Facebook post.

When they arrived at the register, they began counting money out. One of the suspects distracted the employees. The other suspect covered it with a bag and pulled back some of the money, the department said.

The two men left the store with the merchandise and money.

If you can ID them, contact Officer Stephens at (937) 426-1225, extension 688, or by email.

