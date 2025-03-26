Have you seen her? Beavercreek Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

BEAVERCREEK — Have you seen this girl?

Beavercreek Police has asked for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Danielle Merritt, according to a social media post.

She was last seen on Sunday, March 23.

Danielle is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page.

Danielle has a nose ring and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

If have any information, please call Beavercreek Police at (937) 426-1225.

