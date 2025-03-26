Bagpiper killed while scuba diving; son who vanished 4 years ago found dead at home

ATLANTA — A man known for playing his bagpipes at events around Atlanta died while scuba-diving.

If that’s not tragic enough, when his family went to his home to settle his affairs, they found skeletal remains believed to be their missing brother, our sister station at WSB-TV reported.

The 74-year-old Henry Frantz Jr. was well known for playing his bagpipes at events around Atlanta for years.

Police in Maui, Hawaii say Frantz was killed March 10 during a scuba diving incident, WSB-TV reported.

Six days after Frantz’s death, police said family members located skeletal remains in a treehouse at Frantz’s home.

One of Frantz’s daughters told a family friend it was her 28-year-old brother, Hank, who had been missing for four years.

An investigator with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said it’s probably Hank, but he said they’re still trying to confirm his identity.

He also said he doesn’t have a cause of death and doesn’t suspect foul play.

Police in Maui continue to investigate Frantz’s death.

