Planning commission votes on proposed 160-home residential project in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — City leaders gathered to discuss the proposal of a 160-home residential project on Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended that meeting and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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As previously reported, the development group is looking to build a mix of villas and townhomes on a vacant lot along Wilmington Pike.

However, the City of Centerville’s planning commission decided they didn’t like the developer’s first plan.

The commission held two public hearings on Tuesday night to hear from residents.

Every resident who spoke said they didn’t like the idea.

They worry their quiet neighborhood, which is next to the proposed development, will become loud and congested with traffic.

The hearings lasted over two and a half hours.

One hearing focused on rezoning the land near Wilmington Pike, where the developer wants to build.

The second hearing focused on the preliminary development plan.

The proposal includes 59 villas and 102 townhomes designed to offer owner-occupied housing options.

People living next to the now-vacant property told the commission that they worry about the added traffic on Wilmington Pile.

Residents asked the commission to get additional information before approving the rezoning and the developer’s plan.

The commission voted yes to recommend that the city council approve rezoning the property.

But ultimately, they voted no on the preliminary development plan.

“Are we opening ourselves up to more traffic that we don’t have the facilities or the infrastructure in place to move these people in and out?” Centerville resident Jeff Sarent said.

“And in addition to the congestion, the people already treat these roads like it’s the Indy 500, so much so, that our neighbors have to put out signs asking people to slow down for the safety of their children playing,” Centerville resident Kristina Russo said.

The city council will hear the plans and the commission’s decisions at its next meeting in two weeks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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