2026 Miami Valley Fish Fry List

DAYTON — Email us at newsdesk@cmgohio.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name and address, the dates and hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website, and cost/menu information.

Feb. 20, 2026

Holy Trinity Church - Dayton - Carryout from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm; eat-in from 6 pm-8:30 pm. Games from 7 pm-11 pm. 272 Bainbridge Street. Eat-in is 21 years and older.

- Carryout from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm; eat-in from 6 pm-8:30 pm. Games from 7 pm-11 pm. 272 Bainbridge Street. Eat-in is 21 years and older. St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church- Dayton - 11 am.-6 pm. Friday’s through March 27 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697 and press the star button.

- 11 am.-6 pm. Friday’s through March 27 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697 and press the star button. Church of the Transfiguration - West Milton - 6 pm-9 pm. 972 S. Miami Street. Horse Racing, 50/50 Raffle and games of chance. Event also held on March 27.

- 6 pm-9 pm. 972 S. Miami Street. Horse Racing, 50/50 Raffle and games of chance. Event also held on March 27. St. Francis de Sales Council #14408 - Lebanon - Fridays through March 20 at 20 DeSales Avenue. 5 pm-7 pm.

- Fridays through March 20 at 20 DeSales Avenue. 5 pm-7 pm. St. Phillip the Apostle - Morrow - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128. Fridays through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 and 3. 5 pm - 7 pm.

- K of C St. Malachy Council 5128. Fridays through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 and 3. 5 pm - 7 pm. St. Susanna Catholic Church - Mason - Fridays through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road. 5 pm-8 pm.

Feb. 27, 2026

St. Henry Parish Activity Center - Dayton - 4:30 pm-6 pm. at 6696 N. Springboro Pike.

- 4:30 pm-6 pm. at 6696 N. Springboro Pike. Archbishop Alter High School - Kettering - 4:30 pm-630 pm at 940 E. David Road. Carryout available.

March 6, 2026

St. Augustine K of C #17092- Waynesville - 4:30 pm-7:30 pm at 5715 Lytle Road.

March 13, 2026

Carroll High School St. Pat’s Irish Fish Fry - Dayton - 6 pm - midnight at 4524 Linden Avenue. The event is for those 21 and older. Carryout available from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm. Advanced tickets must be purchased by March 2 at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for carryout.

- 6 pm - midnight at 4524 Linden Avenue. The event is for those 21 and older. Carryout available from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm. Advanced tickets must be purchased by March 2 at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for carryout. St. Teresa - Covington - Feb. 27, March 13, and March 27 at 6925 W. U.S. 36 from 4:30 pm-7:30 pm.

- Feb. 27, March 13, and March 27 at 6925 W. U.S. 36 from 4:30 pm-7:30 pm. St. Patrick - Troy - Feb. 27, March 13, and March 27 at 409 E. Main Street. 5 pm-7 pm.

March 21, 2026

Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School - Dayton - 6 pm-11 pm at 505 S. Ludlow Street, and must be 21 years old to attend.

March 27, 2026

Ascension - Kettering- Carryout from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Dine in from 6-8 pm. at 2025 Woodman Drive.

©2025 Cox Media Group