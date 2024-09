A vehicle fire this afternoon on I-75 North in the area of Springboro Pike has forced the closure of alll lanes on I-75 North, beyond I-675 North, until further notice.

Whether anyone has been injured is not clear.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m.

Right now, there is at least a 13-minute delay on northbound I-75 and at least a 6-minute delay on the southbound side, according to ohgo.com.

We’re working to learn more. We’ll update as we learn more.





