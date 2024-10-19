Police, medics respond to crash on US 35 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Authorities were called to a crash on US 35 westbound Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to US 35 westbound near Abbey Avenue on reports of an injury crash at 6:30 p.m.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
OHGO shows that traffic is backed up on US 35.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
