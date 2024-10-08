4 hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Four people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement and Vandalia fire crews responded to reports of a crash on I-75 N, north of Northwoods, before 3:30 p.m.
According to a social media post from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, at least one person was trapped in a car.
Four people were transported to area hospitals, two with serious injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.
I-75 N is currently closed due to this crash and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
