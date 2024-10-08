Man sentenced for deadly stabbing outside Ohio Roosters

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man who stabbed someone at a Roosters restaurant in Ohio last year, killing them, was sentenced to prison this week.

Jorge Gallardo, 37, was originally charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. He later entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and was given a sentence of four to six years in prison this week, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Court documents obtained by WBNS stated that Gallardo and an unnamed victim got into an argument at the Roosters in Lincoln Village, near Columbus, in November 2023.

During the argument, a physical fight broke out and Gallardo reportedly stabbed the victim with a multi-tool. That person died from their injuries.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Gallardo said he used his hands to defend himself from the victim while holding the tool, but that he didn’t remember stabbing the victim or where he put the tool.

