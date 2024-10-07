Ohio TV reporter seriously injured in shooting; man dead

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio reporter was hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Lakewood police were called to reports of two people arguing, according to our news partners at WOIO.

As officers were responding there, callers reported that shots were fired.

Lakewood police said they arrived to find two people shot on the sidewalk, a man and a woman.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene — his identity was not released.

The woman, identified as WOIO reporter Winnie Dortch, was rushed to the hospital.

Officers reported that her injuries were serious.

Police said Dortch and the man were familiar with each other, but the exact nature of their relationship is not known.

WHIO wishes her a quick recovery. Our thoughts are with our news partners at WOIO as well as Dortch’s family.

