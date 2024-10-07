Coroner called to crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — At least one person is dead after a crash in Riverside Monday morning.

Riverside police and medics responded at 2:47 a.m. to initial reports of a crash at the 2400 block of Valley Pike, according to dispatchers.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

Additional information about the crash was not available.

