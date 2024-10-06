Did you see it? Blazing fireball lights up sky in the Miami Valley

SPRINGFIELD — Videos captured a green fireball blaze through the sky in Springfield Saturday night.

An iWitness7 viewer in Springfield captured the fireball just before midnight.

A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, according to NASA,

They usually burn up before reaching the Earth’s surface, NASA said, so it’s unlikely you’ll find fragments of the fireball on the ground.

Other iWitness7 viewers reproted seeing the cosmic event across the Miami Valley.

